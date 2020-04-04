A man accused of homicide in South Carolina faces charges in Washington County after a high speed chase Thursday, as does the woman who was driving the vehicle.
Tony Merritt, 39, of Greenville, S.C., is charged by Canonsburg police with flight to avoid apprehension and receiving stolen property.
Latoya Rosiek, 35, of Anderson, S.C., faces the same two charges, in addition to aggravated assault, simple assault, hindering apprehension, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
The assault charges stem from Rosiek ramming a police vehicle while fleeing police.
Both were arraigned Friday before District Judge James Saieva Jr., who sent them to Washington County jail on $1 million bond.
Merritt is accused by Greenville Sheriff’s Department of shooting and killing Twana McDaniel March 21.
According to the criminal complaint, state troopers in South Carolina told Canonsburg police Merritt may be in the area.
Police discovered a blue Honda Odyssey with a South Carolina license plate parked at an apartment complex on North Jefferson Avenue Thursday. Merritt was believed to have stolen the car in Spartanburg, S.C.
Police said Rosiek led officers onto Interstate 79 northbound, and eventually Interstate 376. She reached speeds of nearly 90 mph, police said.
Green Tree police deployed a spike strip on I-376, and the vehicle eventually spun out on Sawmill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh. Merritt was arrested after a brief foot chase.
Canonsburg police Chief Alex Coghill said Merritt will likely be extradited to South Carolina to face the homicide charge.