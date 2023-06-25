Glenn Porter, the 20-year-old son of District Judge Eric Porter, was killed Friday night in a vehicle crash in Delaware that also seriously injured his girlfriend.
According to a new release from Delaware State Police, an SUV crossed the centerline on Seashore Highway near Bridgeville shortly before midnight Friday and sideswiped Glenn Porter’s parents’ pickup truck that was driving ahead and then struck his sedan head-on.
Porter was taken to an area hospital, where he died, while his girlfriend, 19-year-old Kylie Quigley of Stockdale, is hospitalized with serious injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle – a 49-year-old Maryland woman whose name was not released – was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The news of Porter’s death prompted an outpouring of support for the Charleroi family that included the creation of an online fundraising website that raised more than $25,000 as of Sunday morning.
According to the “Go Fund Me” site, Porter had just recently graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police academy and was preparing to begin working for California Borough police next month. The website said Porter and his family were traveling together for a summer vacation when the crash occurred.
"We are asking for funds to aid his family cope through this tragedy," a post on the fundraising website states. "We all know and LOVE the Porter Family! Let’s pull together as a community and support these AMAZING FRIENDS who we all love so dearly!!"
“We are asking for funds to aid her family during this difficult time as they are out of state to be with their daughter,” according to the fundraiser. ”Please help aid this wonderful family.”
Eric Porter and his wife, Laurie, were uninjured in the crash, according to the police report. Eric Porter was elected district magistrate for the Charleroi area in 2019 and served as Charleroi Regional police chief before that time.
Delaware State Police said they’re continuing to investigate the crash.
