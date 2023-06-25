Glenn Porter

Glenn Porter, the 20-year-old son of District Judge Eric Porter, was killed Friday night in a vehicle crash in Delaware that also seriously injured his girlfriend.

According to a new release from Delaware State Police, an SUV crossed the centerline on Seashore Highway near Bridgeville shortly before midnight Friday and sideswiped Glenn Porter’s parents’ pickup truck that was driving ahead and then struck his sedan head-on.

