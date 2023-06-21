Well, doggone, they finally did it.
Earlier this month, the Washington Park “Bark” District officially opened. The off-leash dog park will celebrate with a grand opening, complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and giveaways, this Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.
Washington Park director DeAnna Martin is thrilled to offer the community’s four-legged friends a place to spend the dog days of summer off-leash, running wild and free with new pup pals.
“There is no dog park in the local vicinity. You have to go to Mingo; I think there’s one in South Park. There’s nothing in the city for people to take (dogs) off-leash,” said Martin. “Our biggest people in the park, aside from sports, is pickleball and dog walkers. Why not facilitate something for them?”
The dog park project has been a long time coming. It was featured in Washington Park’s comprehensive plan, written before Martin came aboard two years ago this July.
A local contracting company donated industrial fencing left over from a job site, and when Martin started as park manager and realized fencing was already available, she dove headfirst into getting the park off the ground.
The original comprehensive plan had designated a small plot of land on which dogs could roam but, based on other dog parks, Martin determined she needed more land so big and small dogs could enjoy their own areas.
“We don’t have a lot of flat space in the park. Once we found the space and decided it was OK to be on a rolling hill,” the project got underway, she said.
The Bark District is located near Lew Hays Pony Field. Most of the work was completed by Mission Washington and the Dreamers Company, who spent a week last June making and pouring concrete and installing fencing.
“When the Dreamers asked how they could help, I said, ‘How do you feel about building fence?’” Martin laughed. “They got it about 85% done. They really put some manpower and sweat into it. Here we are, a year later, and we’re open.”
Additional funding for manpower, supplies and a doggie bag station was raised during Washington Park’s 2022 Bark in the Park swim event, during which locals and their dogs cooled off together in the pool.
Martin provided a few tennis balls and frisbees for the park, and hopes to install a water line to the Bark District so dog moms and dads can fill water dishes on-site. Currently, people are encouraged to pack water for their pups.
“I would like to put some money aside so that we can put the water line in and add some amenities for the pups,” Martin said. “There’s not a ton of space, so we don’t want to put too much in there.”
But a brightly colored fire hydrant or other dog playground feature would be a great addition, she said.
Dogs dropping by for an afternoon or frequenting the Bark District are required to be licensed and up-to-date on shots. Martin said the park is not staffed, and people and their pups should be on their best behavior during playtime.
Already dogs are enjoying their new space in Washington Park.
“People have tagged the park in posts,” said Martin. “We had posted that it was open, people commented underneath with their dog in there. Since we announced (plans for a dog park), that is the No. 1 question I have gotten: Is the dog park open? The community wanted it, they’re excited for it. I’m happy to have that now available in the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.