DONORA – It appears some progress is being made in a matter that has raised concerns of some residents – coal trucks that traverse through the northern end of Donora Borough.
Members of Concerned Citizens of Donora (CDC) filled council chambers in October to express their displeasure about the damage they felt was being caused by trucks coming from the Donora River Terminal, a subsidiary of Robindale Energy & Associated Co., which is based in Latrobe.
Jim DeLattre, a representative of CDC, addressed council at Thursday’s meeting to provide an update of the situation.
He reiterated the three main issues stemming from the truck traffic – speeding, dust produced by the trucks and infrastructure damage.
DeLatrre discussed a recent meeting that was attended by himself and Scott Nedrow of CDC; John Ross, senior operating manager of the Donora River Terminal; Scott Crow, CEO of Robindale Energy & Associates; and council members Donald Pavelko and Cindy Brice.
“They want to be good neighbors,” DeLattre said. “I take them for their word. We would like to see something done. I have good faith in the meeting we had. I think we’re on the right track. “
“We still have issues,” Nedrow added. “But they’re forthright and they want to be a good corporate neighbor and you can see by the development that has occurred that they’re doing their best to be a good neighbor.”
DeLattre said speeding has somewhat been addressed.
“Since the police have been down there, the speeding has slowed down,” DeLattre said. “Some residents have said, when the police aren’t there they speed back up. That I don’t know, but this is what we had from some of the residents.”
DeLattre inquired as to whether lines can be placed on the roads in the area to assist in monitoring speeding in the area.
“If you gave them a ticket, it would mean a whole lot more than a warning,” he said.
Mike Petroske, street foreman, said such lines were to be placed in the area Friday. Plus, the borough has received timing devices that can be used to track speeding.
As for the dust, DeLattre said the winter months do result in less dust.
“Most of the heavy dust comes in the summer time,” he said.
Ross said the terminal has purchased a new street sweeper geared toward picking up the heavy dust.
“We ordered the sweeper,” Ross said. “It will be delivered in late February or early March. It will be in our possession no later than early March.”
As for the damage to the infrastructure, DeLattre was wondering how that problem could be rectified.
“We have potholes developing on eighth street when you get to the light,” DeLattre said. “We have a pothole developing at the 10th Street stop sign and we have a pothole at 11th Street. It was filled not that long ago, but it’s starting to come back again. We have potholes along the skating rink and even going past Tech Met. That road’s getting torn up.”
He wondered whose responsibility it was to fill the potholes.
“We can take care of our portion of it,” said Mike Petroske, which he added is a section of Eighth Street. “The rest of it is all state roads. (If it’s) the state, we have nothing to do with it.”
He added the terminal has been helpful in filling in the potholes where it can.
Terri Petroske, board, said a representative from PennDOT has visited the area and will fill the potholes on the state roads. He said a timetable for that work has yet to be established.