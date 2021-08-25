All criminal and juvenile delinquency proceedings at the Washington County Courthouse have been canceled beginning at 1 p.m. today until the end of Thursday as court officials prepare to pay their respects following the death of District Attorney Gene Vittone over the weekend.
President Judge John Disalle issued the order Tuesday to allow people to attend the visitation for Vittone from 2 to 8 p.m. today at Warco-Falvo Funeral Home in Washington, along with his funeral at 10 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church.
Other proceedings before Common Pleas judges and district magistrates may be canceled at each judge’s discretion. District Judge Eric Porter, the on-call magistrate, will be available on Thursday for protection from abuse cases and other services, according to the order. All courthouse departments are being asked to maintain sufficient staffing to be available to the public for other business.
Vittone, who had served as district attorney since January 2012, died Saturday at a Pittsburgh hospital while battling lung cancer.