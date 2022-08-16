All non-emergent and juvenile delinquency hearings at the Washington County Courthouse today have been canceled to allow staff to attend the funeral for sheriff’s Cpl. Chad Beattie, who died last week of natural causes. Other court proceedings may be canceled at the discretion of the presiding judge, or they may be moved to a video conferencing format.
The courthouse will remain open to the public.
