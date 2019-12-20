Streets in Washington leading from the Washington County Courthouse to the Church of the Covenant were closed Thursday morning so members of the bench and bar could pay tribute to former President Judge Thomas D. Gladden by walking en masse, a longstanding tradition, to his funeral. In foreground on East Beau Street are Judge Michael J. Lucas, from left, who is joined in the procession by Frank Roney Jr., outgoing president of the Washington County Bar Association, and Judge Brandon Neuman. The county commissioners also began their meeting Thursday morning with a moment of silence and reflection on the legacy of Judge Gladden, who served 31 years in Washington County Common Pleas Court, followed by seven years as a senior judge. The jurist died Sunday at age 87.
