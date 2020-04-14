The Social Security Administration Monday encouraged recipients receiving benefits, and who have dependent children under the age of 17, to access the internet to ensure they also get the $500 per dependent Economic Impact Payment.
The Social Security Administration directed those who receive retirement, survivors, or disability insurance benefits and who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, but who have qualifying children under age 17 to go to www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments to enter their information instead of waiting for their automatic $1,200 payment.
By entering information on the IRS website about themselves and their qualifying children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment.
If Social Security beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait to receive their $500 per qualifying child.
The same new guidance also applies to Supplemental Security Income recipients, especially those who have qualifying children under age 17.
To receive the full amount of the Economic Impact Payments for which SSI beneficiaries are eligible, IRS nonfilers should enter the “payment info page” at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments and provide information about oneself and qualifying children.
Additionally, any new beneficiaries since Jan. 1, of either Social Security or SSI benefits who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 will also need to go to the IRS non-filers website to enter their information.
Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability beneficiaries who do not have qualifying children under age 17 do not need to take any action with the IRS to automatically receive a $1,200 economic impact payment directly from the IRS as long as they received an SSA-1099 for 2019.
Economic Impact Payments will not be counted as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months.
Eligibility requirements and other information about the Economic Impact Payments can be found at: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center.
The IRS will update the website www.irs.gov/coronavirus with information and the Social Security Administration’s COVID-19 web page at www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/ will be updated as further details become available.