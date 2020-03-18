Social Security offices ended in-person service Tuesday for the time being to protect, as a spokeswoman said, “the population we serve – older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions – and our employees during the coronavirus pandemic.”
Local offices will continue to provide critical services over the phone and online services will remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.
The national phone number for Social Security office information is 1-800-772-1213 and the TTY number is 1-800-325-0778.
Americans can apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter from anywhere and from a host of devices.
The website also includes frequently asked questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.
A local office still will be able to provide critical services to help in applying for benefits, answer questions and provide other services over the phone.
For those who already have an in-office appointment scheduled, the appointment will be handled over the phone instead.
A person who already has a hearing scheduled will be called to discuss alternatives for continuing with the hearing, including offering a hearing over the telephone.
The call may come from a private number and not from a U.S. Government phone. The Social Administration notes employees will not make threats or ask for any form of payment.
This national 800 number has many automated service options that can be used without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available online at www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.
The Social Security Administration is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local governments, and other experts to monitor COVID-19 and will let the public know as soon as in-person service can be resumed.
