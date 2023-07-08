For many Facebook users, the class reunion never ends.

High school pals who would have otherwise slipped into oblivion are again part of our daily lives. We see photos of their kids or grandkids. They clue us in on their vacations, job frustrations, marriages, split-ups, political views, religious affiliations, hobbies, triumphs and tragedies. Where we once would have needed to wait every 10 years or so to find out what the classmates we grew up with are up to, it’s now as easy as going to a social media feed or, for those whose curiosity extends beyond Facebook, undertaking a Google search.

