A Southwest Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to use money from a special fund to shore up the finances of volunteer fire and emergency medical agencies.
The office of Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said Friday that she expects to introduce legislation that would create a grant program for those departments. Snyder said in a statement the COVID-19 outbreak means that those entitled “are unable to conduct regular fundraising efforts to stay active.”
“My bill would provide this one-time vital assistance to help these first responders keep answering the call for help,” she added in a statement.
The one-time, automatic crisis grants would be funded by $30 million from the Volunteer Companies Loan Fund.
Snyder said the state’s dipped into that fund in the past, using it to balance the budget in 2014 and 2016.
Thank you for Reading.
