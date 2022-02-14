State Rep. Pam Snyder announced Friday that two dozen EMS and fire departments in her district have been awarded up to $15,000 in grant funding.
Snyder’s district covers Washington, Greene and Fayette counties. The money comes from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant program, which provides annual grants.
According to a press release from Snyder’s office, the funding can be put toward facility upgrades, equipment, training, public outreach and recruitment. It can also be used for covering any revenue lost due to COVID-19.
“The heroes that staff our local fire and EMS companies support our communities every single day. They show up for us when we need them, and now we’re showing up when they need us,” Snyder said. “Between these grants and the general assembly designating $25 million for EMS crews this week, this is funding that will help our fire and EMS crews continue to keep us safe.”
The following agencies received grants:
Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000; Center Township Volunteer Fire Co. Relief Association, $14,000; Clarksville & Community Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000; Clarksville & Community Volunteer Fire Department, $8,325; Greensboro Monongahela Township Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000; Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000; Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance Service, $8,325; Morris Township Volunteer Fire, $10,368; Mt. Morris Community Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000; New Freeport Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000; New Freeport Volunteer Fire Department (EMS), $8,325; Rices Landing Volunteer Fire Department (EMS), $8,325; Rices Landing Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000; Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Company, $14,000; Waynesburg Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000; Allison Volunteer Fire Department 2, $12,282; Brownsville Fire Company No. 1, $15,000; Luzerne Township Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000; Masontown Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000; Republic Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000; South Brownsville Fire Company No. 1, $15,000; Tower Hill 2 Volunteer Fire Department, $15,000; East Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000; and Richeyville Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000.