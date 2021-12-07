A snowplow truck barreled through the front of a New Eagle business Monday afternoon when the driver apparently suffered a medical emergency.
The privately owned truck crashed into B&B Truck and Equipment Repair at 150 Union St., where it was being serviced shortly before 2 p.m.
No one inside the shop was injured, but the driver was unresponsive and had no heartbeat, witnesses said. Workers in the shop began performing CPR and even used an automated external defibrillator to restore the man’s heartbeat before police and medics arrived.
The driver, who was not identified, was later tended to by medics in an ambulance and expected to be airlifted by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. Monongahela City police said he was not injured in the crash, but investigators suspect he had a heart attack just before the accident and lost control of the vehicle. His condition was not known Monday afternoon.
The accident caused extensive damage to the repair shop located off a driveway near Route 88 after the vehicle plowed through the front door and got wedged between the entryway and business office. The impact flung a large metal door across the floor of the garage. It was not immediately known the extent of the structural damage to the building or how much it may cost to repair it.
Monongahela police are leading the investigation into the crash.