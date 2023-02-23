Snowplows and snow shovels haven’t gotten much of a workout this winter.
Southwestern Pennsylvania has made it through the winter relatively unscathed so far, with seasonal snowfall totals to date among the lowest on record.
Through Wednesday, Pittsburgh had picked up a meager 11.2 inches since Dec. 1, making it the 13th-least snowy winter in the city’s history since the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh began keeping records in 1871.
In an average season, 44.1 inches of snow would have fallen in Pittsburgh through Feb. 22, according to Myranda Fullerton, a meteorologist with the weather service.
The least-snowy winter in Pittsburgh history occurred in the 1889-90 season, when only 1.3 inches of snow was recorded.
February also has seen multiple days of above-average temperatures, with one record high temperature set this month and a second predicted to be set Thursday. The forecast calls for a high of 71 degrees, which would break the record set on Feb. 23, 1922, when the mercury climbed to 70 degrees.
On Feb. 15, a record high of 71 degrees was recorded, which beat the previous high of 69 degrees set in 1954.
But, warned Fullerton, the region could still see snowfall in March and April.
“We have had significant snow accumulations, big storms that can come across in March and even into April,” said Fullerton. “But February is usually our month when we see a large amount of snow accumulation.”
Fullerton also noted that although the region has been spared from significant snowfall – attributed to a third consecutive year of the La Nina climate pattern in play, resulting in more rain and less snow.
“That pattern supports milder and wetter conditions in our regions, so the precipitation has fallen in the form of rain,” said Fullerton.
Since Dec. 1, 6.16 inches of rain have fallen – about 1.56 inches below the average rainfall amount of 7.72.
Fullerton said the region has experienced more windy events than normal, which has contributed to the number of brush fires.
“It’s been an unusual season in that respect, too,” she said.
Looking ahead, Fullerton said, the Climate Prediction Center forecasts the trend of above-average temperatures to continue into early March.
The mild winter has been good and bad, depending on the perspective: businesses that depend on snow are hoping it comes soon, while municipalities are, for the most part, benefiting from from it.
Robert Schiffbauer, a supervisor for South Union Township in Fayette County, said the township is saving thousands of dollars by not having to spread salt.
“What’s good is we will have a full supply on hand now in anticipation of next winter season. Usually, we’re out of stock by the end of the season, but we’ve certainly had considerably less (snow) than what we have in an average winter,” said Schiffbauer.
In addition, the mild winter season has reduced the overtime fees the township usually pays to workers plowing and salting the roads, and it has reduced wear and tear on equipment and roads.
One problem exists, however: Municipalities are finding themselves with excess salt they can’t use, but are contracted to buy and to store.
North Strabane Township, for example, has to accept at least 60% of the salt it orders through COSTARS, a Pennsylvania cooperative purchasing program, whether they use it or not.
The township ordered 2,500 tons of salt from COSTARS for the 2022-23 winter, but has requested only 800 tons so far. It is required to accept at least 700 more tons to meet that 60% obligation, whether the municipality needs it or not, and must pay a storage fee for the salt it doesn’t accept.
Whether you love snow or you don’t, here’s something to think about – Only 26 days remain until spring.
