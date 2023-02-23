20220118_loc_snowphoto2.jpg

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

In this January 2022 photo, Gabriella Nibbs, Cadence Hutton and Gianna Daube make snow angels at Chess Park in Monongahela. Youngsters will have to wait until at least March to play in the snow, as the near forecast calls for rain, not snow.

Snowplows and snow shovels haven’t gotten much of a workout this winter.

Southwestern Pennsylvania has made it through the winter relatively unscathed so far, with seasonal snowfall totals to date among the lowest on record.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In