Area food banks and food assistance programs are preparing for an increase in the number of people reaching out for help once Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotments end.
The extra payments for SNAP end in March, leaving families with less money as grocery prices remain high.
SNAP Emergency Allotments are additional payments that have been distributed to SNAP recipients during the second half of each month throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to federal legislation, this February will be the last month EAs are sent, and starting in March, SNAP recipients will only receive one regular SNAP payment.
“We expect to see an increase client turnout at the food pantries. Luckily, we have the assets available that we’re ready to meet that demand,” said David Bork, food bank project manager at Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank. “With the decrease in SNAP benefits, it’s going to hit those folks because they’ll have to pull funds out of other resources to cover (food expenses).”
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, 1.88 million Pennsylvanians are on SNAP, including 667,153 children and 353,149 older adults.
Said DHS Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh, “We know this additional SNAP payment has been a lifeline for people over the past three years and that ongoing economic uncertainty and high food prices are contributing to food insecurity for many Pennsylvanians.
“There is help available for you and your family through Pennsylvania’s heroic charitable food partners. I urge anyone who can donate food or resources, now is the time to help your local food assistance programs as they prepare to meet this potential additional need.”
Also, households that receive SNAP and Social Security benefits will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits because of the significant cost of living increase to Social Security benefits that went into effect Jan. 1.
FCCAA Food Bank operates 59 pantries throughout the county. In December, the food bank served nearly 1,900 households, about 3,500 clients.
Bork said “the need is still there” and welcomed monetary donations that enable the food bank to maximize wholesale buying.
SNAP EA benefits started in April 2020 when the pandemic hit.
Across the board, the average household in the state received an additional $180 per month.
Washington Salvation Army Capt. Amber Imhoff anticipates more people turning to the nonprofit for help.
The Salvation Army hosts a monthly free produce distribution for up to 720 households and operates a Love in a Backpack food program for 419 school children in 11 area schools.
Imhoff said the organization’s greatest need is for nonperishable food donations.
“With the rising cost of groceries, a lot of people who are receiving SNAP are on a fixed income, and unfortunately those incomes don’t increase to meet the rising cost of food. What we paid for a dozen eggs last year isn’t what we’re paying now, and that is a challenge,” said Imhoff.
The Salvation Army has received fewer food donations in recent months, but said the organization continues to do its best to address food insecurity in the region.
“I think we’re going to see a trickle-down effect, with (the EA snap payment) eliminated, with families not qualifying for free lunches anymore, it’s going to be interesting to see in the next couple of months what that does to the numbers of people (needing assistance) and what people choose to eat, too,” said Imhoff. “Meat, milk, bread, eggs are costing people more so unfortunately when those things rise people buy cheaper food that affects their health.”
George Omiros, CEO of Greater Washington County Food Bank, said people who relied on the addition SNAP payment “will have to look at other resources available,” including the food bank.
SNAP recipients can call the statewide Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 or GWCFB at 724-632-2190, ext. 122, for SNAP information or assistance.
GWCFB operates 13 community outreach distribution sites in Washington County. It also provides the PA Senior Food Box Program, which delivers nutritional food boxes to low-income seniors over age 60 in Washington and Greene counties, and Outreach Boxes, which are delivered monthly to 1,600 families – quadruple the number of families who received the boxes last year, Omiros said.
For information on the Senior Food Box program, call the food bank at 724-632-2190, ext. 107.
