FirstEnergy will have the first of three planned demolitions at now-defunct Hatfield Ferry’s Power Plant next week, with plans to open up the hundreds of acres upon which the power plant stood for economic development.
The company decommissioned the Monongahela Township plant in October 2013. FirstEnergy spokesman Todd Meyers said work to tear the plant down began in February. At about 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, they will implode three smoke stacks still standing on the property.
According to Meyers, that includes two stacks that are more than 700 feet tall, and a single stack that is about 540 feet tall. Only the smaller structure was operational when the plant closed.
Meyers said that FirstEnergy hopes to demolish two hyperbolic cooling towers early next year, and then the boiler house in the spring.
If all goes according to plan, by 2024 the 236-acre tract of land will be a grassy field.
“The reason they are doing this now is, we’re trying to create a good spot along the river for future economic development so the property can be marketed and brought to some kind of use,” Meyers said.
There are currently no plans for the property once the power plant is demolished, Meyers said, noting that the land would not be marketable until the plant is gone
“As it stands, the plant was never going to reopen again,” Meyers said. “Once it is gone, it will be a very attractive property.”
The property will retain a high-voltage electrical substation that interconnects to the regional transmission network, as well as a water-intake structure on the river.
Commissioner Mike Belding said FirstEnergy’s demolition plans are a positive development for Greene County.
“Any transition of currently non-productive or not available property into something for economic development is obviously good for the county,” Belding said.
Belding added that the property’s location along the Monongahela River will make it appealing.
“Whether it’s future industry or something related to recreation or tourism, anything would be positive other than idle land,” Belding said.
Meyers also noted that since the plant shut down, it has been the site of several break-ins and burglaries, and the demolition will eliminate a public safety risk.
“General trespassing could also result in serious injury or death,” Meyers said.
While the demolition work is ongoing, the state Department of Transportation will close a portion of Route 21 in both Monongahela Township and Masontown, Fayette County between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1.
The closure will be between Route 88 and North Main Street. According to PennDOT, there will be rolling closures in both directions that will last 15 minutes or less.
Meyers said the demolition would take place rain or shine.
