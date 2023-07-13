Sewer Smoke

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Sam Carroll, left, and Nick Patragas of Harshman CE Group watch as non-toxic liquid smoke bellows out of a storm water drain along the alley behind Acheson Avenue in Washington. The engineering firm used a specialized machine to push the odorless smoke through the storm sewers in the neighborhood Wednesday morning in order to perform testing to identify possible leaks in the system. The test, which Carroll said appeared to be a success, is part of an overall project to reroute the storm sewer line between West Prospect and Tate avenues. City officials previously said the project will hopefully alleviate flooding in the area, including preventing water from entering residential basements.

Sam Carroll, left, and Nick Patragas of Harshman CE Group watch as non-toxic liquid smoke bellows out of a stormwater drain along the alley behind Acheson Avenue in Washington. The engineering firm used a specialized machine to push the odorless smoke through the storm sewers in the neighborhood Wednesday morning in order to perform testing to identify possible leaks in the system. The test, which Carroll said appeared to be a success, is part of an overall project to reroute the storm sewer line between West Prospect and Tate avenues. City officials previously said the project will hopefully alleviate flooding in the area, including preventing water from entering residential basements.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In