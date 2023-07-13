Sam Carroll, left, and Nick Patragas of Harshman CE Group watch as non-toxic liquid smoke bellows out of a stormwater drain along the alley behind Acheson Avenue in Washington. The engineering firm used a specialized machine to push the odorless smoke through the storm sewers in the neighborhood Wednesday morning in order to perform testing to identify possible leaks in the system. The test, which Carroll said appeared to be a success, is part of an overall project to reroute the storm sewer line between West Prospect and Tate avenues. City officials previously said the project will hopefully alleviate flooding in the area, including preventing water from entering residential basements.
Smoke on the alley: Testing performed on storm sewer lines in Washington
