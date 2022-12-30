Mark Smith has resigned as president of the board of directors for the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts (MVAA) and will now serve as the organization’s chief executive officer.
Smith founded the organization in 2015 with the late former state Rep. Peter Daley and Maestro Joe Campus. The move of Smith to CEO is intended to help expand MVAA programming. As CEO, Smith will work with the board of directors to seek additional grants and other funding opportunities, but will not retain voting privileges.
