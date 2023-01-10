Cryogenic Plant

Photo courtesy of Bob Donnan

This aerial photo taken Dec. 30 shows cranes being moved into place to make repairs on Energy Transfer’s Revolution cryogenic plant in Smith Township. The company said Monday it has resumed operations at the facility after a malfunction at the plant Dec. 25 caused an explosion that led to a fire that burned for several hours.

A natural gas cryogenic plant in Smith Township has resumed partial operations after a Christmas morning explosion led to a fire at the facility.

A spokesperson with Energy Transfer confirmed in an email Monday that their Revolution cryogenic plant has started some operations back up.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In