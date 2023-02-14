Police arrested a Smith Township man Friday after he allegedly held a gun to his wife’s head.
Brian Barish, 53, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault, and misdemeanors of terroristic threats and simple assault.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 12:41 am
According to the criminal complaint, police went to Barish’s home in the 20 block of Bulger Block Road at about 10:20 p.m. Friday after receiving reports that he was involved in a domestic incident.
Police said they held Barish at gunpoint before arresting him because they believed there was a chance he was armed. Barish did not have a gun in his possession, but told police there was one under a blanket in a bedroom.
Barish’s wife told police that he had grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the floor. According to the complaint, while on the floor, Barish held a gun to her head. She was eventually able to leave their home.
District Judge Louis McQuillan sent Barish to the Washington County jail on $75,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 2.
