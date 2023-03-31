A Smith Township man accused of drugging and raping a woman in December was arrested this week.
Ryan Christopher Trevena, 35, is charged by Smith Township police with felonies of rape and sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the assault occurred in Burgettstown the morning of Dec. 3.
Trevena allegedly confessed to the woman that he had drugged her drink earlier in the night and then had sex with her while she was sleeping.
Police recovered text messages in which Trevena further confessed to the incident, according to the complaint. In one message Trevena denies having drugged the victim.
Police interviewed Trevena about the incident last week. According to the complaint, he again denied putting any substances in the woman’s drink, but admitted to the assault.
Trevena was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge Gary Havelka, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. May 11.
