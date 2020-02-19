A Smith Township man was jailed over the weekend after he was accused of raping a woman with Down syndrome.
Terry Lee Diamond Jr., 27, of 302 E. Third Ave., is accused of assaulting the woman while she was staying at his home between Feb. 3 and 5, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman told family members that Diamond had forced her to perform oral sex on him and then raped her, according to the complaint.
She went to Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center on Feb. 5, and a nurse contacted Smith Township police.
During a forensic interview a week later, the victim told the same story she had told her relatives and the nurse. According to the complaint, she told the interviewer that she told Diamond, “no,” and not to touch her.
Diamond was arrested Saturday and arraigned before District Judge Jesse Pettit.
He faces charges of rape of a mentally disabled person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person with a mental disability, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful restraint and indecent exposure.
Pettit sent Diamond to the Washington County jail. Pettit denied him bail on the basis that there was no other way to assure the woman’s safety, according to online court documents.