A Smith Township man was charged Wednesday in connection with a police standoff last week that evacuated his neighborhood.
Smith police filed charges of making terroristic threats and drug possession against Todd Murray, 40, of 9 Liberty Ave., who had threatened he would blow up anyone who tried to get into his home Sept. 18, court records show.
Police evacuated the surrounding houses on Liberty Avenue as a result of the 6:34 a.m. threat, according to court documents filed before District Judge Gary Havelka.
Murray was detained four hours later by the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team, police stated in charging documents.