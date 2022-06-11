The Smith Township man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor last month waived his case to court during his preliminary hearing Friday morning.
Bryce Kevin Tacy Sr. waived the single felony charge of criminal homicide in the May 25 shooting death of Jerry E. Anderson in what investigators have said was caused by a simmering neighborhood feud.
Tacy, 52, of 14 Loffert Road, is accused of shooting Anderson in the back and head during a dispute while Anderson was cutting his grass on a riding mower. Medical attention to Anderson was delayed for nearly two hours because medics could not reach him while Tacy held police at bay inside his home and told officers he wanted to die by “suicide by cop.” Washington County SWAT officers eventually arrested Tacy without incident, but Anderson, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tacy’s son, Bryce Tacy Jr., told investigators that his father had various conflicts with Anderson in the past, according to court documents. He also told police that he saw his father fire several gunshots at Anderson, and later saw the neighbor slumped over on his lawnmower, investigators said.
Family members of Anderson attended the brief proceeding before District Judge Gary Havelka in Washington County Central Court. Tacy’s relatives could be seen waiting outside the courtroom because they were likely to be called as witnesses to the shooting. Tacy Sr. did not speak as he appeared for the proceeding shackled and wearing an orange jail jumpsuit.
Tacy Sr.’s formal arraignment is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. before Judge Valarie Costanzo. Tacy is being held without bond in the Washington County jail.