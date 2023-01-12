Police protection is changing in the borough of Burgettstown.
Burgettstown and the Smith Township Police Department have agreed to a three-year police contract, starting Feb. 1.
For the past five years, McDonald Borough Police Department provided police service, but that contract expired Dec. 31. The borough of McDonald first notified Burgettstown in November that it would no longer provide police coverage at the end of the contract, according to Burgettstown Mayor Luke Snatchko.
Pennsylvania State Police will respond to emergency calls until Jan. 31.
Under the three-year contract, Burgettstown will pay Smith Township a prorated portion of $100,000 the first year (since the contract goes into effect beginning Feb. 1), $103,000 the second year, and $106,090 the third year.
The Smith Township Police Department will include Burgettstown – and its 1,500 residents and .62 square miles – in its regular patrols and police coverage. Smith Township police officers will respond to Burgettstown’s emergency and non-emergency calls, patrols, business checks, a variety of traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, and any other assignments requested by Smith Township Police Chief Bernie Larue.
McDonald Borough Police Chief Dennis Ahlborn said Wednesday the borough did not have enough police officers on staff to provide coverage for Burgettstown.
“It’s not just McDonald. A lot of police departments in the area are having problems with staffing,” said Ahlborn. “We’re trying to hire a couple of part-time officers right now.”
Snatchko thanked McDonald Borough Police Department for its service to Burgettstown, and said he is looking forward to working with Smith Township’s police force.
“We can’t thank McDonald police enough for their professionalism and the service they provided. (Smith Township Police Department) patrols will expand to include Burgettstown. They pass through Burgettstown all the time, so it’s going to be an easy transition,” said Snatchko. “It’s absolutely a win-win. Anytime the borough and the township can work together, it is a good thing. We’re excited to work with Chief Larue. He’s a Burgettstown graduate and he’s been a fixture in our community for decades.”
