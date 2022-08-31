Washington county jail

Observer-Reporter

Washington County Correctional Facility

April Sloane, Washington County’s controller, was removed as secretary of the county’s prison board Tuesday.

According to Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan, who also chairs the seven-member panel that oversees the county jail, “We have experienced a great number of issues,” including meeting minutes that contained several errors and an agenda that was not posted 24 hours before the prison board meeting that had been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 17. Because it did not fall within the 24-hour time frame, as required under the state’s Sunshine Act, the meeting was rescheduled to Tuesday as a result.

