Washington County Controller April Sloane was found not guilty of harassment by a magistrate Thursday in the drink-throwing incident last month at the Republican Party of Peters Township’s annual Christmas party.
District Judge Lou McQuillan ruled that Sloane was justified in her actions when she threw her drink at fellow partygoer Kevin Hill because she apparently was worried for her safety during the Dec. 13 party at Bella Sera in Cecil Township, according to her defense attorney.
“This is just a continuation of the witch hunts of all the different row officers,” said defense attorney Sean Logue, who is also the chairman of the Washington County Republican Party. “This is pure politics at its worst, and I think the judge saw that.”
Cecil Township police cited Sloane for harassment after they said she and Hill got into a “heated argument” outside the event center on Morganza Road, prompting her to throw a drink in his face. Both Hill and Sloane testified at Thursday morning’s summary trial before McQuillan in which Hill admitted to “raising his hands” during the argument and that Sloane was “fearful for her safety” at the time, Logue said.
Police interviewed Hill the day after the incident and he told them that he wanted to move forward with the case, prompting officers to file the harassment citation Dec. 19.
It was not known what led to the argument, and Hill was not cited for his role in the incident
Sloane, 42, of North Strabane, is in her first term as county controller after being elected in November 2021. Hill, of Hickory, announced on Tuesday that he running for the Republican nomination for Washington County prothonotary in which he is challenging incumbent Laura Hough in the May 16 primary.
