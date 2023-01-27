April Sloane

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

April Sloane was sworn-in as Washington County controller Jan. 3.

Washington County Controller April Sloane was found not guilty of harassment by a magistrate Thursday in the drink-throwing incident last month at the Republican Party of Peters Township’s annual Christmas party.

District Judge Lou McQuillan ruled that Sloane was justified in her actions when she threw her drink at fellow partygoer Kevin Hill because she apparently was worried for her safety during the Dec. 13 party at Bella Sera in Cecil Township, according to her defense attorney.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In