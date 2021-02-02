Some residents made the most of Monday’s snow day by taking to the slopes. North Strabane Township Park had many students and families sledding down hills great and small Monday afternoon. The snow is expected to continue through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Sledders enjoy snow day
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
