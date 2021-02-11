Local skiers enjoying the snowy winter will get some more fresh powder over the next few days.
Jenna Lake, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, said Washington County was expected to get up to two inches of snow overnight Wednesday. Skies are expected to clear by 10 a.m. today. Another inch is expected today night, she said.
For David Poe, owner of The Tandem Connection in Hendersonville, that means more customers renting cross-country skis. Poe’s bicycle shop along the Montour Trail stayed busy over the summer with folks biking outdoors while gyms and fitness centers were closed due to COVID-19. Now with the plentiful snowfall this winter, he’s been doing great business with skis.
“We’ve had skis 10 years now, and this has been the best year so far,” Poe said. “This year, the temperatures have stayed low enough, and there’s been enough snow for the trails to stay covered for days and weeks.”
Poe said the more serious skiers usually hit the trail early in the morning, while the temperature is still fairly low. He said the skis don’t glide as well once the temperature rises above freezing because the snow starts to melt and stick to the skis.
There have also been more customers trying skis for the first time this year, Poe said.
“The opportunity hasn’t always been there for people to try it, so we do have a lot of new people trying it this year,” he said.
The trails in Washington Park have also hosted cross-country skiers this year, according to Pam Kilgore, Washington resident and advocate for the park. Her 13-year-old daughter Maya tried skiing for the first time this year, she said.
“I love cross-country skiing as a winter sport because it’s so easy to go out as soon as you have a few inches of snow,” Pam Kilgore said. “You don’t need a slope. You can even ski on a sidewalk, if your neighbors haven’t shoveled yet!”
Dana Shiller and Tom Marshall, of East Washington, also recently skied in Washington Park after a snowfall.
“The park is a hidden gem for cross-country skiing,” Shiller said. “The trail is scenic and quiet, and it’s great to have somewhere close enough to ski before or after work, or after dinner.”