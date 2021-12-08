Pulling up to Hollywood Casino at The Meadows this weekend might feel a little like arriving at the station of The Polar Express.
“There’s lights everywhere,” said Carole DeAngelo, director of advertising and events at the Observer-Reporter. “We are completely transforming the Embers Lounge to be Santa’s North Pole area. You can bring the little ones to ice skate, have photos with Santa.”
Yes, you read that correctly: Children and adults can slip into ice skates and glide around the largest synthetic outdoor rink in Washington County (according to DeAngelo) during the Hollywood Casino’s first-ever Winter Wonderland event, co-sponsored by the Observer-Reporter.
The Winter Wonderland event begins at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Dec. 13. Ice skating is open to the public weekends through Jan. 3.
“We had plans to do it last year,” said Rahul Kaushik, vice president of marketing for Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, who said the pandemic forced the casino to put the holiday event on hiatus in 2020.
“It’s definitely something that we wanted to do. Winter Wonderland is a family-friendly event and festival featuring an ice rink, for skating; carriage rides, Santa, drink specials and ... a market with local vendors and food trucks. We’re very excited about it.”
The casino worked with the Observer-Reporter to plan and put on the show, which offers a little something for everyone.
DeAngelo said performances by local dancers and festive giveaways will follow a tree-lighting ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
She’s hoping for lovely weather for a sleigh ride along the racetrack this weekend. Visitors can take in the sweet sounds of live music, ogle festive lights and sip hot cocoa in a horse-drawn carriage before browsing the holiday market.
Food trucks will serve delicious treats and drinks, and kids can pose for free photos with Santa Claus at the North Pole.
“The whole holiday environment, with the lights, the decorations, the horse carriage rides and Santa – I think it will be just a magical environment,” said Kaushik, who aims for the casino to become a destination where the community gathers for events like Winter Wonderland. “I’m looking forward to the experience.”