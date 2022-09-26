The Zonta Club of Washington will be honoring six women at their 37th annual Rose Day Celebration on Sunday.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. the Doubletree hotel at 340 Racetrack Road.
The following women will be recognized: Anna Berg, owner of Paradise Confectionary; Christina DeMarco-Breeden, Somerset County assistant district attorney; Dr. Jennifer Riddle Harding, English professor at Washington & Jefferson College; April Ryan, owner of Thistledown Home and Art; Fern Sibert, founder of Clean and Tidy our County; and Phyllis Waller, former president of the Washington branch of the NAACP.
“Each of these women are receiving the award for their outstanding work in their fields and for service to women in our community,” states a press release issued by the local Zonta Club.
Zonta is an international organization of professional women with more than 32,000 members in 68 countries. The Washington branch has been active since 1985.
