There were six new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Washington County over the weekend, three new deaths in Fayette County and two in Greene County, bringing their death counts to 256, 260 and 32, respectively.
Over the weekend, Washington County reported 72 new positive cases, bringing its total to 13,534.
In Greene County, 12 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 2,620, while in Fayette County, the positive cases rose by 53, bringing its total to 10,306.
Allegheny County had 10 deaths over the weekend, bringing the total there to 1,685. Allegheny also reported 549 new positive cases between Saturday and Sunday.
Since March, the coronavirus has killed 23,597 people statewide. There have been 913,497 positive cases of COVID-19 reported throughout the state since March.