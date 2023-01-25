Six people were injured – including three children – in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Union Township.
The vehicles were involved in a head-on collision shortly after 8:15 a.m. in the 6200 block of Route 88 near Finleyville, according to a Washington County 911 dispatch supervisor.
The three adults and three children were all taken by ambulances to Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills for treatment for various injuries. Their identities and the extent of their injuries were not immediately released.
Monongahela police, which are investigating the crash, did not respond to a phone message seeking comment.
Route 88 was closed for about an hour following the crash, the dispatcher said. Firefighters from Finleyville and Elrama assisted Monongahela police at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.