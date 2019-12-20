MARIANNA – Six people escaped unharmed from a Marianna house that caught fire early Thursday.
The Marianna Volunteer Fire Company said the house on Oak Street was engulfed in flames when its firefighters arrived on scene at 12:42 a.m.
Tanker trucks had to be called because of low water pressure from hydrants. Marianna was assisted by the East Bethlehem, Richeyville, Cokeburg, Ellsworth, Lone Pine, Denbo and Bentleyville fire departments. The fire department in Jefferson, Greene County, also was called to the scene.