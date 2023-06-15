Six people were displaced from their home Tuesday after an electrical fire broke out in a Charleroi duplex housing four apartments.
Emergency responders were called to 706 Meadow Ave. at about 1:20 p.m., according to Charleroi Fire Department Chief Robert Whiten Jr.
Whiten said fire was coming out of the second floor when his department arrived on the scene. The fire started in the kitchen of one of the building’s apartments, he said.
“We kept it within that one room,” Whiten said.
According to Whiten, the state police fire marshal determined the fire to be electrical in nature.
Whiten said a man who was in the apartment at the time was taken to Mon Valley Hospital for minor smoke inhalation.
Though the fire did not spread to the other two apartments in the building, water damage prevents the building’s six residents from staying there. Whiten said the American Red Cross was called to assist those affected.
One cat died in the fire, according to Whiten, and another ran away and could not be located.
Fallowfield Fire Company, Bentleyville Fire Rescue, Monessen Fire Department No. 1, Hilltop Monessen Fire Company, Stockdale Fire Department, North Belle Vernon Fire Department, Bell Vernon Fire Company, Donora Fire Company and Carroll Township Fire Department also responded.
