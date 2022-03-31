State police arrested six people at a Canton Township home on drug charges Tuesday evening.
Police executed a search warrant just before 6 p.m. at the 243 Key Ave. residence of Sherman Franklin Haddix, 47, who faces a felony charge of possession with intent to delivery and a misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance.
Receiving the same charges were Tyree Tahon Jackson, 31, of 203 N. College St., and Kejuan Ladore Boozer, 29, of 106 1/2 Hall Ave., both Washington; Bobbie Jo Chiff, 34, of 107 Fannie St., McDonald; Samantha Renee Eckman, 30, of 759 Linden Road, North Strabane Township, and Alvie Dent, 31, of 28490 Mond Road, Warren, Mich.
According to court records, all six were at the house when police arrived. Police said Jackson was in possession of more than $2,000 in cash.
After searching the house, police said they found a 9mm pistol and a box of ammunition, suspected crack, and large amounts of marijuana, according to court records.
District Judge Louis McQuillan sent all of the suspects to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond, with the exception of Dent, who was denied bond due to being an out-of-state resident.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 12.