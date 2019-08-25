The skies were sunny and the beer cold Saturday at the Corks and Kegs festival, being held this weekend at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Featuring more than 75 breweries, 10 wineries, 22 food trucks, 45 vendors and top-notch musical entertainment, the festival has something for everyone. “We are so proud to be celebrating five years of Corks and Kegs,” said Carole DeAngelo, advertising director for the Observer-Reporter. “This event has become one of the largest craft beer and wine festivals in our region. The community has rallied around this event, and it has become a tourism attraction.” The festival continues today at 11 a.m. with the 10th Annual Classic Car Cruise-In on the racetrack apron. Billy Price will take to the stage at 11:30 a.m., followed at 4 p.m. by Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers. Admission is free.