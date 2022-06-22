Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter
Crews recently started working to repair a sinkhole in a Peters Township shopping plaza. Mark Zemaitis, township director of engineering, said they first became aware of the sinkhole in Pleasant View Plaza, 3351 Washington Road, last fall. Zemaitis said the sinkhole was caused by an old storm sewer line installed in the 1960s. The pipe is privately owned, and the repair is not a township project, he said. “We contacted the property owner and told him that he had to abate the situation. He’s been working on it and trying to get excavators. You just saw some of that activity start in the last few weeks,” Zemaitis said.