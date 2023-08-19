Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 12 is advising motorists that rolling single-lane restrictions in both directions are scheduled on Interstate 70 in Washington and Westmoreland counties, and Interstate 79 in Washington County in late August.
Crews from Green Acres will be installing raised pavement markers.
Overnight rolling restrictions on I-70 in Washington and Westmoreland counties are anticipated to begin the evening of Sunday, Aug. 20 and occur through the morning of Saturday, Aug. 26.
Overnight rolling restrictions on I-79 in Washington County are anticipated to begin the evening of Sunday, Aug. 27 and occur through the morning of Saturday, Sept. 2.
Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through these areas, and exercise caution.
