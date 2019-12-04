PennDOT crews will be performing a detailed bridge inspection of the Smithton High Level Bridge on Interstate 70 that spans the Youghiogheny River in Rostraver and South Huntingdon townships, Westmoreland County, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
This work will require right lane closures in each direction of Interstate 70. Restrictions will begin on the eastbound direction and move to the westbound when completed. The tentative schedule calls for all work to be completed Thursday, but inspections could extend to Friday.