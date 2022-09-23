This one-lane bridge on Clinton-Frankfort Road that crosses over Potato Garden Run has been closed since Sept. 11 after a tractor-trailer apparently struck the stone wall and damaged the structure, a state Department of Pennsylvania spokesperson said. The bridge is located in Beaver County just across the county line with Hanover and Robinson townships in Washington County. An emergency detour has been put in place and there is no timeline when the span will be repaired and reopen to traffic.
Single-lane bridge near Frankfort Springs closed to traffic
