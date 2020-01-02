As December exited, it took its balmy temperatures with it. The juxtaposition of a snowflake and 56 degrees at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, on a sign at Route 19 South and Racetrack Road told the tale of temps not matching what we in Southwestern Pennsylvania think of as winter weather. But the warmth wasn’t in the forecast forever. Even at that hour, a stiff breeze was picking up as we braced for the inevitable turn toward cold. As the digital sign cycled through, it also gave us greetings for 2020.