Canonsburg parade chairs

Trista Thurston/Observer-Reporter

Canonsburg reminds residents that chairs cannot be placed out to save Fourth of July parade spots until Saturday at 10 a.m. with this electronic billboard outside the borough building on East Pike Street. The practice of saving spots along the parade route was banned in 2012, when some were staking their claim with furniture more than a week before one of the state’s most popular parades stepped off.

 Trista Thurston

