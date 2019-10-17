Next week will mark 54 years since the day Lt. James A. McEwen went missing.
The Washington resident’s plane had been shot down in South Vietnam on Oct. 22, 1965, and at 24 years old, he was deemed “missing in action.”
On Wednesday, the city and local veterans remembered and honored McEwen with the unveiling of a dedication sign at the corner of Duncan Avenue and Clark Street, just a few houses down from where McEwen lived in the 700 block of Duncan.
“I’m filled with gratitude that people still care and have never forgotten him,” said McEwen’s only sibling, Jean Jacquin.
Jacquin and her husband, Donn Jacquin, traveled from their home in Michigan to attend the 11 a.m. ceremony.
“Thank you for taking the time to come honor my family,” Jacquin said, addressing the crowd of people who gathered at the intersection. “I’m overwhelmed.”
Jacquin said her brother would have been 78 years old. He had enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Washington High School in 1958.
“There were people here today from high school,” she said.
One of them was Kermit Taggart of Hopewell Township. He said he’s kept in touch with Jacquin over the years.
“His name is on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., in the special section for MIA,” Taggart said. “This dedication puts a finality to it. It’s been over 50 years.”
Jacquin said she’s a member of the National League of POW/MIA Families, which seeks to release and return prisoners, those missing or their remains to their families here in America. They seek to bring closure to those families, Jacquin said, which is something she received Wednesday in Washington with the sign dedication.
“I’m just grateful for all these people who didn’t even know him,” Jacquin said.
Local veterans groups provided McEwen with a 21-gun salute, and “Taps” was played. They also performed the folding of an American flag before presenting it to Jacquin. Then they invited her and guests to a luncheon at American Legion Post 175.
Her brother, Jacquin told the crowd, was a Boy Scout and would have wanted everyone to remember “to do the best we can every day and help other people,” Jacquin said.