Aaron Sielski, a criminal justice administration graduate at Waynesburg University, was named one of five valedictorians for the Class of 2021.
Sielski, from Waynesburg, is the son of the Paul and Mary Sielski.
Waynesburg University honored the more than 400 students in the Class of 2021 during in-person commencement ceremonies May 1 and May 2.
“Being selected as one of the valedictorians is such a huge honor,” Sielski shared. “It means that all of my hard work is coming to fruition, but more importantly that that, it means I get to be one of the people to represent the culture of handwork and perseverance that Waynesburg University instills in all of its students.”
At Waynesburg, Sielski was a member of the Criminal Justice Club, Newman Club, History Club and WU’s Line Improv Comedy Group. He was also a student worker in Eberly Library.
He was named to the dean’s list each semester he was enrolled at Waynesburg and graduated summa cum laude. He was a recipient of the Louise and Eleazar Luse Denny Memorial Scholarship and the A.B. Miller Scholarship. Sielski was also named a Bausch and Lomb Science Student of the Year.
Sielski will continue at Waynesburg University in the Master of Arts in Criminal Investigation Program. His future plans include working for a federal agency and teaching criminal justice at the university level.
Also named valedictorians were Carly Breach, a math (secondary education) graduate from Madras, Ore.; Bailey Holt, a history (secondary education) graduate from Smithfield; Joshua Miller, a forensic accounting graduate from Reedsville, W.Va.; and Casidee Millero, a nursing graduate from Greensville.