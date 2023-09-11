State Rep. Tim O’Neal (R-Washington) will hold a shredding event Saturday, Sept. 16, at Trinity High School, 231 Park Ave., Washington, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Acceptable items include all paper documents. No more than three brown paper grocery bags or open small cardboard boxes per household are permitted. No businesses are permitted.
Bags are preferred to boxes. In addition, no large binder clips or hardbound covers will be accepted. Materials more than 1 inch thick will need to be broken down.
All items to be shredded are to be placed in the vehicle’s trunk, and participants should not get out of their vehicle to speed up the process. Once a person arrives at the event, they should open their trunk.
For more information, contact O’Neal’s Washington district office at 724-223-4541.
