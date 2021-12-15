Washington County is spreading holiday cheer, one senior shoebox at a time.
“I’ve always done things for the nursing homes locally,” said the woman behind Shoeboxes for Seniors, who wishes to remain anonymous.
“I wanted to do something special for everyone at Christmastime.”
Donations of shoeboxes filled with cheerful holiday cards and stuffed animals, scarves and puzzles and personal hygiene items are being collected for distribution at two local senior living residences.
The gifts will be distributed to residents at The Grove and Premiere Washington Health Center on Christmas Day.
“It really makes them feel special,” said Mike Naylor, activities director at Premiere.
“A lot of people don’t get mail. (Shoeboxes for Seniors) sent personalized Christmas cards. The extra time spent on things like that, it’s very special.”
2020 was the inaugural year for Shoeboxes for Seniors in Washington County, and the community – including the campaign organizer’s family and friends, and the Greater Washington County Food Bank – showed up, generously donating 300 boxes of joy.
Naylor said residents’ reactions to opening gifts last year ranged from smiles to tears. When one resident asked who sent the gift, Naylor responded, “Santa.”
“It’s amazing” what thoughtful gifts sent to seniors do for the residents’ spirits, Naylor said, adding, “I’m very grateful.”
Shoeboxes for Seniors has so far this year collected 150 gifts for area seniors, including a donation from a nursing unit at Washington Hospital. The campaign aims to collect 300 boxes this holiday season.
Those interested in donating a shoebox (or two!) may sign up to donate at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080c4bafa723a6fe3-shoeboxes.
Donations will be collected by a volunteer at the Krispy Kreme in Trinity Point Shopping Center on Saturday, Dec. 18, between 9 and 10 a.m.
“I’ve learned that people just love being thought of and remembered at Christmastime,” said the Shoeboxes for Seniors organizer. “The most important thing in life is giving.”
For more information on Shoeboxes for Seniors, visit the Senior Scene Facebook page.