Incumbent Republican Nick Sherman announced Wednesday his plans to seek re-election to the Washington County Board of Commissioners.
Currently serving in his first term, Sherman has pledged to continue his efforts to reduce taxes and government spending, streamline county services and ensure election integrity.
In 2020, he led the charge against harmful lockdowns and mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, filing a multi-county lawsuit against former governor Tom Wolf and ending months of hardship for county residents.
Following the 2020 elections, Sherman fought to safeguard voting processes, eliminating unsecured ballot drop boxes and cleaning the county voter rolls of 26,000 deceased and ineligible voters.
He also reinstated Second Amendment rights to allow for firearm carry in county parks.
Lastly, he strongly opposed the referendum vote to form a Local Study Commission in Washington County. The commission would have studied the adoption of a Home Rule charter or other governmental systems.
A fiscal conservative and advocate for taxpayers, Sherman turned down a pay raise and voted to freeze salaries of county officials. Taxes have not been increased under Sherman’s leadership, and Washington County maintains some of the lowest taxes in Pennsylvania.
Additionally, Sherman made it a priority to privatize senior citizens’ food service, resulting in better quality meals at a cost savings to taxpayers.
“Over the course of my first term, I have led Washington County toward a more secure and prosperous future while standing up for our residents and their values,” Sherman said. “And while we have made tremendous strides, our work is not done. Our county needs proven leadership and officials that can find consensus amongst peers to negotiate commonsense solutions. I would be honored if voters place that trust in me for a second term, and I am confident that they will.”
