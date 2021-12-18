Washington County Sheriff Samuel Romano is warning of a scam in which callers claiming to be deputies are telling residents they owe money for missing jury duty.
“They’ll say that someone missed jury duty,” Romano said. “They have to pay $900 or they’re going to go to jail”
Romano said his department does not make phone calls of that nature, and said potential victims should not pay the money they are being asking for.
“It’s going all over the state,” he said. “They’re not just doing it in Washington County,.”
According to Romano, Washington County residents began reporting the scam calls last week. He said despite reports, the department will unlikely be able to determine the origin of the calls.
“I haven’t heard anybody say they gave them $900 yet, but, you know, don’t do it,” Romano said.