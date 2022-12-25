The Washington County Sheriff’s Department was able to provide Christmas gifts to 110 Washington County children through its third annual Toys for Joy program, which was started by Sheriff Tony Andronas. The sheriff’s department was able to fulfill each wish list they received, and delivered the items to the children’s school or home. Several local businesses and organizations pitched in, including: Servant’s Towel Inc., McAdoo Auto Wrecking-Towing, Canton Township board of supervisors, J&J Home and Office Solutions, The LeMoyne Center, Frankie I’s Bar and Grille, and Aisjah’s Cupcakes.
